Shooter Who Opened Fire Inside Church Had “Palestine” Sticker On Rifle, Antisemitic Writings

A sticker bearing the word “Palestine” adorned the AR-15 rifle wielded by a woman who unleashed gunfire at the “Lakewood Church” in Houston on Sunday, injuring two individuals, including her own son.

While authorities recovered some antisemitic writings, they have yet to determine a clear motive behind Sunday afternoon’s shooting.

“We do believe that there was a familial dispute that has taken place between her ex-husband and her ex-husband’s family,” some of whom are Jewish, police said.

Genesse Ivonne Moreno, the 36-year-old suspect, entered the church accompanied by her 7-year-old son. At 1:55 p.m., Moreno discharged the AR-15, prompting two off-duty officers to return fire, ultimately striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at 2:07 p.m.

The 7-year-old victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, remains in critical condition, “fighting for his life,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said on Monday. Another individual sustained gunshot wounds but has since been discharged from the hospital.

Authorities believe that Moreno acted alone, disclosing her possession of a second firearm, a .22-caliber rifle, alongside the legally acquired AR-15. Additionally, police highlighted Moreno’s documented mental health history, including an emergency detention order issued by Houston police in 2016.

Moreno reportedly also made threats regarding a potential explosive device during her Sunday attack, prompting officials to search her car and backpack, but they found nothing. Additionally, there were reports that she was spraying an unknown substance, but nothing toxic was identified in the area.

Law enforcement officials are currently scrutinizing Moreno’s prior arrests, which comprise a significant portion of her record, according to a law enforcement official.

