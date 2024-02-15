Gedolei Yisrael and Lomdei Dirshu Representing All Shevatim in Klal Yisrael to Gather at Upcoming Dirshu Convention

Every Dirshu Convention is a unique spiritual experience, but this year’s convention will have an added dimension – a special, Thursday night, historic Grand Siyum, the first siyum in the inaugural machzor of the new Amud HaYomi program. The Grand Siyum on Masechta Brachos, the first masechta in Shas, will be held at the Armon Hotel in Stamford, Connecticut on 13 Adar I/February 22.

Of course, Shabbos itself at the Dirshu Convention is so deeply inspiring that it is difficult to encapsulate with words. A Dirshu Convention is unique. It is a microcosm of the achdus through Torah that symbolizes the most beautiful qualities of Am Yisrael. It is a convention where men and women representing the entire gamut of Torah Jewry – Chassidim of all kinds, Litvish Yeshiva types, Ashkenazim, Sefardim – come together for one reason: to give and gain chizuk in the limud haTorah that both the men and women who attend know has transformed their homes, their family lives and the chinuch of their children.

In addition, the wives of lomdei Dirshu walk away from Shabbos on a high. Not only are they deeply inspired by the special women’s programing but perhaps even more so, from meeting other distinguished wives and mothers who truly understand what it means to be part of Dirshu with the inherent thrill of witnessing the hatzlacha of their husbands and/or sons after a test; or upon completion of a masechta, recognizing how, through Dirshu, the entire family becomes elevated and closer to Hashem.

One of the highlights of the Dirshu Convention that the lomdim look forward to is the iyun shiur delivered by a prominent Rosh Yeshiva. This year, the shiur will be given by HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of the Mesivta of Lakewood, and author of the magnum opus sefarim Gevuras Yitzchok.

Another highlight of the convention is the unique shailos and teshuvos sessions with two of the most prominent poskim of our times, HaGaon HaRav Reuven Feinstein, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Staten Island and HaGaon Harav Yechiel Michel Steinmetz, shlita, senior Skverer Dayan of Boro Park.

This year’s convention will be graced by numerous Gedolei Yisrael that will also include, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Goldberg, shlita, HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Eisenberger, shlita, Roshei Yeshiva of the Telshe Yeshiva of Cleveland, the Kossover Rebbe, shlita, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Choeuka, shlita, Rav of Beit Haknesset Ohel Simha of Deal, NJ, HaGaon HaRav Nissan Kaplan, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Daas Aharon, and numerous others.

At the Motzoei Shabbos Melava Malka Siyum on Masechta Bava Kama, Rav Dovid Goldberg, Rosh Yeshivas Telshe, the Kossover Rebbe, Rav Shraga Feivish Hager, Rav Nissan Kaplan, and Rav Dovid Hofstedter will address the massive crowd. The hadran on Masechta Bava Kama will be given by HaRav Moshe Mordechai Lowy, shlita, Rav of the Agudas Yisrael of Toronto.