The IDF on Thursday released dramatic footage of a Hamas terrorist eliminated in an airstrike as he stands in the window of an apartment firing an RPG at IDF troops.

The incident occurred in Khan Younis, where IDF troops are currently operating.

Ground soldiers from the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade called for an airstrike and shortly later, the terrorist threat was “neutralized” for eternity.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)