TRUMP BREAKS SILENCE: Mentions Navalny Death, Makes It About Himself

Former President Donald Trump has finally spoken out about the death of Alexei Navalny online on Monday, but he made it about himself, saying that the jailed Russian opposition leader’s death “has made me more and more aware” of “crooked, radical left politicians, prosecutors, and judges leading us down a path to destruction.”

“The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country,” Trump wrote in a social media post that appeared to link the death to Trump’s own political troubles.

“It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024.”

Navalny’s death was reported by Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service on Friday. He was being held in an Arctic penal colony when her felt unwell after a walk, “lost consciousness almost immediately” and died shortly afterwards, the prison service said in a statement.

Navalny was 47 years old, serving a 19-year sentence under major fraud and contempt of court charges after being jailed in February 2021. His charges are widely viewed as politically motivated as he was seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest critic.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)