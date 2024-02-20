TOAST: Joe Biden Can’t Win Reelection, Election Wiz Nate Silver Says

Prominent political commentator and elections analyst Nate Silver says he majorly doubts President Joe Biden can win reelection later this year. According to Silver, who is the founder of forecasting website FiveThirtyEight, President Biden has transitioned from being a “reasonably clear favorite” a year ago to “probably the underdog” in the current political climate.

Silver attributes this shift to a combination of factors including Biden’s low approval ratings, a lack of effective strategies to improve his standing, and public concerns regarding his age and capabilities. Silver argues that the President’s reluctance to engage in a “normal” reelection campaign, characterized by accepting interviews and other high-profile opportunities, may necessitate his withdrawal from the race.

“Biden should stand down if he wasn’t going to be able to run a normal reelection campaign,” emphasizing the importance of activities such as conducting a Super Bowl interview for a candidate’s visibility and public engagement. He further argued that the Democrats might have to consider Biden as a “below replacement-level candidate” due to rational concerns about having a Commander-in-Chief who would be 86 years old by the end of a second term.

Silver suggests that Biden’s stepping aside could allow the Democratic Party to select a new nominee at their convention in August, potentially improving their chances against Trump. He also recommended that Biden should attempt to complete at least four challenging interviews in the coming weeks to demonstrate his capabilities.

“This really isn’t too much to ask. These are the sorts of interviews that every other recent president has done,” Silver wrote on Substack, concluding that if he can’t, “it’s awfully audacious to ask Americans to make him president for another four years.”

