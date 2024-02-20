CAN’T HELP THEMSELVES: Harvard Faculty Group Posts Blatantly Antisemitic Cartoon

Harvard University is once again at the center of controversy over allegations of anti-Semitism, following the sharing of an overtly antisemitic cartoon by a faculty group on its Instagram page, igniting widespread criticism.

The group, Harvard Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine, defines itself on its website as “a newly formed collective of Harvard University faculty and staff committed to supporting the cause of Palestinian liberation.” It expressly denies that criticism of the Israeli state equates to anti-Semitism. With 112 members openly supporting its mission, the group criticizes “Israel’s genocidal war and ethnic cleansing in Gaza,” without mentioning Hamas or its terrorist attack on Israel last fall.

The contentious social media post contains multiple offensive cartoons. One of them features a hand with a Star of David, altered to include a dollar sign, holding nooses around the necks of an Arab and a Black man.

David Wolpe, who resigned from the school’s anti-Semitism advisory committee in December, labeling the system at Harvard “evil,” condemned the cartoon as “despicably, inarguably antisemitic” on X.

The post asserts a historical connection between Black liberation movements in the United States and Palestinian liberation, starting in the late 1960s. It suggests that organizations like the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee viewed Zionism as imperialist, while the Black Panther Party saw their struggle as part of a united front against racism, Zionism, and imperialism.

The comparison is both insane and antisemitic, but what more would you expect from Harvard, the bastion of Jew hate?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)