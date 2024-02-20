Presidential Experts Rank Biden 14th-Best President Ever; Trump Lands In Dead-Last Place

In an intriguing assessment of presidential legacies, a panel of experts specializing in the American presidency has placed President Joe Biden as the 14th-best president in U.S. history, while his potential rival in the 2024 election, former President Donald Trump, was ranked last.

The findings come from the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey, conducted between November 15 and December 31, drawing on the insights of current and recent members of the Presidents and Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association.

This group of social science experts, who focus on presidential politics, gave Abraham Lincoln the top spot as America’s greatest president, highlighting his leadership during one of the nation’s most tumultuous periods. President Biden’s ranking places him ahead of notable figures such as Woodrow Wilson, Ronald Reagan, and Ulysses S. Grant. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama secured the seventh spot, marking a jump of eight positions from the previous year’s polling.

At the other end of the spectrum, Donald Trump received the survey’s lowest ranking, placing him at 45th. This puts him even below James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Franklin Pierce, and William Henry Harrison – presidents often critiqued for their ineffectual leadership.

The survey also explored the partisan and ideological differences among the respondents, concluding that such differences did “not tend to make a major difference overall” in the presidential rankings. Despite this, a noticeable partisan divide was evident in the assessments of Obama and Biden. Democrat respondents placed them significantly higher, at an average of sixth and 13th places respectively, compared to Republicans, who ranked them at 15th and 30th.

