PUTTING ILLEGALS FIRST: NY Gov Hochul Will Prioritize Illegal Aliens For State Jobs

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is facing backlash over her plan to retool the Civil Service Commission, which would put illegal aliens at the head of the line for state jobs. The plan, approved on January 18, aims to fast-track illegal aliens into state jobs by eliminating requirements such as taking the civil service exam and having a high school diploma.

Hochul claims that business owners across the state are pleading with her to approve illegals for jobs, citing a need for workers in industries such as hospitality. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also supports the plan, hoping to fill labor shortages in sectors like lifeguarding.

State Senate Labor Committee chair Jessica Ramos advocates for the plan, conflating “New Yorkers” with migrants and pushing for higher taxes on “the rich” to fund new jobs. However, the state is already experiencing an exodus of high-income earners due to confiscatory tax rates and anti-business policies, with a 2022 study showing a 10% loss of taxpayers earning over $750,000.

Critics argue that the plan prioritizes illegal aliens over citizens and will exacerbate income inequality. As the state continues to lose “the rich” and working-class individuals, concerns arise about the impact on New York’s economy and business climate.

