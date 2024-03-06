Hillary Clinton Tells Voters To “Accept The Reality” That Biden Is Old, Focus On Beating Trump

In an interview on SiriusXM’s “Mornings with Zerlina,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addressed concerns about President Joe Biden’s age, urging people to “accept the reality” and focus on the bigger threat of Donald Trump.

“We have a contest between one candidate who’s old, but who’s done an effective job and doesn’t threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy,” Clinton said.

While acknowledging Biden’s age, Clinton avoided discussing his mental capacity, instead pointing out Trump’s memory issues and incoherent speech. She said, “If you’re worried about a person not necessarily knowing what’s going on, I’d worry a lot more about Donald Trump.”

Clinton also addressed the possibility that concerns about Biden’s age might be a “proxy” for a reluctance to see a female president, with Vice President Kamala Harris waiting in the wings.

Overall, Clinton stressed the importance of prioritizing democracy and freedom, saying, “No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom, and the rule of law, and protection for people’s fundamental rights.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)