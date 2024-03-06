Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Hillary Clinton Tells Voters To “Accept The Reality” That Biden Is Old, Focus On Beating Trump


In an interview on SiriusXM’s “Mornings with Zerlina,” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addressed concerns about President Joe Biden’s age, urging people to “accept the reality” and focus on the bigger threat of Donald Trump.

“We have a contest between one candidate who’s old, but who’s done an effective job and doesn’t threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy,” Clinton said.

While acknowledging Biden’s age, Clinton avoided discussing his mental capacity, instead pointing out Trump’s memory issues and incoherent speech. She said, “If you’re worried about a person not necessarily knowing what’s going on, I’d worry a lot more about Donald Trump.”

Clinton also addressed the possibility that concerns about Biden’s age might be a “proxy” for a reluctance to see a female president, with Vice President Kamala Harris waiting in the wings.

Overall, Clinton stressed the importance of prioritizing democracy and freedom, saying, “No matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom, and the rule of law, and protection for people’s fundamental rights.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WRITING WAS ON THE WALL: Meron Inquiry Places Personal Blame On Netanyahu, Police Chief, & Other Senior Officals

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Stabbing Attack In Neve Yaakov, Terrorist Fled The Scene, Caught By Police

CROWN THE KING! Nikki Haley Drops Out Of 2024 Race, Clearing Path For Donald Trump

Netanyahu: No Restrictions On Muslim Prayers On Har Habayis During Ramadan; Ben Gvir Says It’s A Victory For Hamas

INSANITY: Basketball Great On National TV Threatens To Punch Black People Wearing Trump’s Mugshot [SEE VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network