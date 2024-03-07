PRACTICE VS PREACH: Trump Begs Biden To Debate Him After He Skipped Every Republican Debate

Former President Donald Trump is calling on Joe Biden to debate him after he declined to participate in every GOP debate – a decision that gives Biden an easy way out of being compelled to debate the Republican nominee.

“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In response to Trump’s proposal, Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler remarked, “I know Donald Trump’s thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base.” Tyler suggested that Trump could witness Biden’s leadership firsthand by tuning into the State of the Union address.

Trump’s challenge comes in the wake of the Republican National Committee’s withdrawal from the Commission on Presidential Debates in April 2022. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel criticized the commission for bias and its refusal to implement reforms ensuring fair debates.

Earlier in the day, Trump pledged to offer live commentary during Biden’s State of the Union address, promising to fact-check Biden’s statements and provide insights to his followers.

“I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Trump declared. “I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!). We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)