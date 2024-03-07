Hamas Delegation Leaves Cairo As Leaders Call For Uprising On Ramadan

The ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations in Cairo reached a dead end without reaching an agreement, Al Jazeera reported early Thursday afternoon.

The talks were taking place without Israeli officials as Israel refused to send a delegation after Hamas failed to provide a list of the hostages who are still alive and continued with its “delusional demands,” as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu termed it.

According to the report, Hamas refused to return the hostages unless Israel would call a permanent ceasefire, withdraw IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, and allow the unconditional return of Gazans to their homes throughout the Strip, including areas that are still combat zones.

The Hamas delegation left Cairo on Thursday for “consultations” but according to Egyptian officials, talks are slated to resume next week.

Meanwhile, Hamas political leaders are calling for an uprising during Ramadan.

Israeli senior officials believe that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is purposely sabotaging ceasefire talks, preferring to kindle tensions in the Middle East during Ramadan.

