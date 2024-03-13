Former Wall Street Banker Challenging Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for NY Congressional Seat

In a bid to unseat influential “Squad” member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Wall Street banker Marty Dolan has announced his candidacy for the 14th Congressional District seat in New York. Dolan, 66, aims to replicate Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 upset victory, which ousted veteran Congressman Joe Crowley.

Dolan criticizes Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow socialists for their approach to the economy, crime, and the migrant crisis, stating that their policies have led to “bail reform a disaster,” “criminals running free,” and “scarce resources directed to (non-sanctuary) immigrants coming from all over the world.” He emphasizes the need to address these issues in the context of a ballooning $34 trillion federal debt and the city’s 14% marginal tax rate.

Despite Ocasio-Cortez’s popularity and pop culture fame, Dolan believes her support may be waning, citing concerns from constituents about her effectiveness. He faces a daunting task, as Ocasio-Cortez has $5.7 million in campaign funds, while Dolan has raised just $58,000, mostly from personal loans.

Dolan’s platform includes advocating for a federal value-added tax and luxury goods sales tax to reduce the national debt and state pension liabilities, allowing states like New York to lower income taxes. He also criticizes Ocasio-Cortez’s role in Amazon’s abandoned headquarters plan and her support for diversity initiatives.

This challenge marks a significant political upheaval, as the Democratic Socialists of America have a strong foothold in the city. If successful, Dolan’s victory would deal a significant blow to the progressive movement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)