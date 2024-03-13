Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Senator Ted Cruz: FBI Director Wray’s Testimony Confirms Enormous Terror Threat to US


Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Hannity Tuesday night to discuss FBI Director Christopher Wray’s recent testimony regarding the heightened risk of terror attacks. Cruz emphasized that Wray’s warning should be taken seriously, stating, “The FBI Director is exactly right. The terror threat to this country is enormous. It is greater than it has been at any time since September 11th.”

Cruz highlighted the issue of illegal immigration, citing the 10.4 million people who have crossed the border illegally since President Joe Biden took office. He noted that border patrol agents are actively searching for terrorists among the migrants, stating, “They have called for terrorists to carry out acts like October 7th. On October 7th, 1200 people were murdered in Israel and what these terrorists are calling for is the same kind of mass murder here in the United States.”

Cruz placed blame on Biden and Congressional Democrats, declaring, “They are complicit. They refuse to do anything to stop it.” He also revealed that the Biden Administration has secretly flown over 320,000 illegal immigrants from their home countries into the US, stating, “We know that because of a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act, not because Biden revealed it willingly.”

