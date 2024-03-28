NEW SCAM: Mafia Revamps Debit Card Skimming Scam Targeting Grocery Store Shoppers

Law enforcement have uncovered a sophisticated scheme by the Romanian mafia to steal personal information and drain accounts through debit card skimming at self-checkout machines in grocery stores. This organized network of criminals has already busted dozens of suspects with ties to organized crime in Romania, and the thefts are increasing despite large busts in December and January.

The skimmers, which can also target EBT card users, have allegedly drained accounts the moment that the state releases monthly payments, resulting in over $100 million worth of thefts from taxpayer-funded welfare programs and their recipients. The stolen funds are used to fund organized crime, buy luxury cars, and lead a life of luxury.

The porous southern border provides a steady supply of new muscle for the mobsters, while lax bail policies and incomplete criminal records allow members to cut off their ankle monitors and flee justice if they get arrested. A group of Southern California counties has seen about 15% of the Romanian mob’s activity within the US.

The crooks are also trading in food stamps for baby formula and energy drinks, which are then resold in Mexico in an alliance with local cartels. Some even flaunt their ill-gotten gains on TikTok.

One of the men implicated in the plot, Florin Duduianu, was convicted in January and is expected to receive 30 years in federal prison. In December, the FBI partnered with Romanian police to raid dozens of locations in Romania, resulting in 48 arrests and the recovery of over $1 million and 11 luxury vehicles.

The investigation continues, with authorities working to dismantle this organized network of criminals and protect taxpayer-funded programs and individuals from these sophisticated scams.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)