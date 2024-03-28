Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH LAST INTERVIEW: Joe Lieberman, Z’l, Slammed Schumer For Netanyahu Comments


Senator Joe Lieberman, z’l, who was niftar on Wednesday held his last interview with Fox News just last week, during which he slammed Sen. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for calling on Israel to hold new elections.

“I think it was outrageous and I think it really was a case of a high elected US official taking advantage of a friend,” Lieberman said.

“To call out one of our closest allies – a democracy when it’s at war and tell its people to dump its prime minister – talk about crossing a red line. That was a diplomatic red line that I’ve never, in all my years, seen crossed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



