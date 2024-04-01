Senior Israeli Officials Optimistic About Imminent Deal To Return Hostages Held By Hamas

A senior diplomatic official expressed confidence that a deal to release the hostages held by Hamas could be reached in the near future. “If Hamas is interested in a deal, we can move forward. We have come a long way this time as well, there is potential for progress in the coming days,” the official said, according to Israeli media.

According to Kan News, Israeli officials involved in the negotiations have presented a more flexible position regarding the return of residents to the northern Gaza Strip. The War Cabinet meeting on Sunday discussed Israel’s flexibility in the negotiations, considering a compromise on the return of residents and Israeli presence in the corridor dividing the Strip.

However, Hamas continues to insist on a staged release of hostages throughout a prospective six-week ceasefire, meaning some hostages may remain captive during Pesach even if a deal is reached. Despite this, the diplomat’s optimism suggests a breakthrough may be imminent.

