WATCH: Liberal Denver Mayor BEGS Migrants To Leave And Go To Chicago

A leaked video has surfaced showing Denver city official Andres Carrera begging migrants to leave the city, citing a lack of resources and opportunities. Carrera, the city’s Newcomer Communications Liaison, tells the group that shelters can no longer help them and suggests they go to other sanctuary cities like New York, Chicago, or Miami, offering to transport them.

“The opportunities are over,” Carrera says in Spanish. “If you stay here, you are going to suffer even more, and I don’t want to see this.”

Despite the city’s efforts to support the influx of migrants, resources are stretched thin. Texas has transported thousands of migrants to Denver, highlighting the challenges faced by border states.

A city spokesperson defended the video, saying it showed only a small part of the work being done to help migrants and emphasizing the need for federal support.

“Without federal support, Denver does not have the resources or capacity to maintain this outsized share of the load,” the spokesperson said.

The city has received over 40,000 newcomers, the most per capita of any city in the country, and is struggling to provide housing and job opportunities. Encouraging onward travel to destinations with better opportunities is part of the city’s long-term strategy.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has pleaded for more federal aid to deal with the overwhelming number of migrants, which is “crushing” the city’s budget. The city has closed four migrant shelters and asked locals to rent their homes to illegal immigrants.

