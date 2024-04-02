WATCH: RFK Slams Biden as “Worst Threat to Democracy” Over Efforts to Censor Political Speech Online

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has doubled down on his assertion that President Biden is the biggest threat to democracy, citing alleged efforts to censor political speech online.

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends”, Kennedy said, “President Biden has done something that no other president in history has done, which is to order media, particularly social media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Google to censor his political opponents.”

He continued, “If you have a president who can censor his political opponents, he is the license for any kind of atrocity, that is a genuine threat to our democracy.”

Kennedy previously made similar comments on CNN’s “OutFront”, saying, “I can make the argument that President Biden is much worse” than Trump. “The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns but a President of the United States who will use the power of his office to force the social media companies Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, CIA, the IRS, the NIH, to censor his political critics.”

Kennedy’s comments come after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case alleging that top Biden officials colluded with Big Tech to censor political speech on social media platforms. He argues that Biden’s actions are a threat to democracy, saying, “All of this, the use of the courts, the use of prosecutors, the use of all these federal agencies to change our political landscape, it just is wrong, and we should be debating about it.”

Kennedy claims that Biden forced social media companies to give access to a portal for censorship, saying, “He forced… he told the social media companies… we’re going to bring an antitrust case against you, and we’re going to withdraw your Section 230 immunity, which is existential for those companies, if you don’t give us a portal to censor.” He continued, “And then who did he give access to that portal? The CIA, the FBI, CISA, the IRS, NIH, so you had all these federal agencies that were now able to silence people who were questioning their policies, and that is really an arrogant, an anti-democratic.”

