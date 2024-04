YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Mrs. Rivka (Kaplan) Seidenfeld a”h, at the age of 82.

Mrs. Seidenfeld was severely injured two weeks ago in an Erev Shabbos blaze on E. 3rd Street and Avenue C, that destroyed three homes.

The levaya is scheduled for 10:30 am at Shomrei Hadas, 3803 14th Avenue in Brooklyn. The kevurah is set to take place in Lakewood this afternoon.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)