Nearly Half Of British Muslims Support Hamas, 75% Deny Terrorist Atrocities On October 7

A recent survey has found that only one in four Muslims in the UK believe that Hamas terrorists committed murder and assaults on women in Israel on October 7, despite the well-documented evidence of the group’s brutal actions. The poll, conducted by the Henry Jackson Society, also revealed that 46% of British Muslims support Hamas.

The survey comes on the six-month anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 massacre – marked by horrific acts of brutality and assault – which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the seizure of 253 hostages, mostly civilians.

Additionally, the poll found that almost half of British Muslims believe Jews have too much power, a sentiment shared by only 16% of the general public.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)