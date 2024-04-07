Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Nearly Half Of British Muslims Support Hamas, 75% Deny Terrorist Atrocities On October 7


A recent survey has found that only one in four Muslims in the UK believe that Hamas terrorists committed murder and assaults on women in Israel on October 7, despite the well-documented evidence of the group’s brutal actions. The poll, conducted by the Henry Jackson Society, also revealed that 46% of British Muslims support Hamas.

The survey comes on the six-month anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 massacre – marked by horrific acts of brutality and assault – which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the seizure of 253 hostages, mostly civilians.

Additionally, the poll found that almost half of British Muslims believe Jews have too much power, a sentiment shared by only 16% of the general public.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2024: Everything You Need To Know For The Tri-State Region

Shin Bet: Iranian Agents Sent A Condolence Flower Bouquet To LIVING Hostage’s Family

LIBERAL JEW HATERS: Pelosi Joins Rashida Tlaib, AOC, Other Dems In Calling For Arms Transfers To Israel

END OF GROUND WAR? Almost All IDF Troops Leave Gaza, 5 Rockets Fired At Israel Hours Later

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Female IDF Soldier Seriously Injured In Shooting Attack In The Shomron

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network