“COMMUNISM AT ITS WORST!”: Trump FREAKS OUT Over Possibility That He Could Be Tossed Into Prison

Former President Donald Trump has addressed the possibility of spending time in jail, a topic he has largely avoided until now – though insiders say it is a scenario that he is profoundly terrified of. Trump is currently facing 88 separate indictments, including allegations of illegal hush money payments, mishandling classified documents, and defrauding the American people over the 2020 election results.

“The White House Thugs should not be allowed to have these dangerous and unfair Biden Trials during my campaign for President. All of them, civil and criminal, could have been brought more than three years ago,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is an illegal attack on a Political Opponent. It is Communism at its worst, and Election Interference at its Best. No such thing has ever happened in our Country before.”

“On Monday I will be forced to sit, GAGGED, before a HIGHLY CONFLICTED & CORRUPT JUDGE, whose hatred for me has no bounds,” he continued. “All of these New York and D.C. ‘Judges; and Prosecutors have the same MINDSET. Nobody but this Soros Prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, wanted to take this ridiculous case. All legal scholars say it is a sham. BIDEN’S DOJ IS RUNNING THE CASE. Just think of it, these animals want to put the former President of the United States (who got more votes than any sitting President!), & the PARTY’S REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE, IN JAIL, for doing absolutely nothing wrong. It is a RUSH TO THE FINISH. SO UNFAIR!”

