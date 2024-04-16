Former NY Rep. Lee Zeldin Suggests Trump Visit To Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Ohel

Lee Zeldin, the 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate in New York, says he is willing to serve in a potential Trump White House if the former president is re-elected.

“I’m not thinking about myself. But if the president of the United States asks you to consider serving in a particular capacity, that’s something to be taken seriously and not dismissed without significant thought,” Zeldin told the NY Post on Monday.

Zeldin, a former Long Island congressman and Army reservist, emphasized that he is currently focused on helping Trump and other Republicans win in the upcoming election, rather than his own political prospects. However, he did not rule out running for public office again in the future.

“I will enter government service – even if I’m not a candidate on the ballot this year,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin is currently traveling the country as a Trump campaign surrogate. He believes that Trump can win over Michigan voters, particularly among Jewish, black, Latino, and Asian communities, by engaging with their concerns on issues like inflation, crime, and illegal immigration.

“We have to engage these voters. They are concerned about inflation, crime, and illegal immigration,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin also suggested that Trump should use breaks in his trial in New York to connect with Latino voters, appear on black radio stations, and visit the cemetery of Grand Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson to appeal to Jewish voters.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)