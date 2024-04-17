WATCH AND ENJOY: Nissim Saal Sings “V’lirusholayim Ircho”

Cantor Nissim Saal, brings you an authentic rendition of V’lirusholayim Ircho. This composition, originally recorded by Cantor Moshe Koussevitsky, is a classic cantorial piece which expresses the prayer for the return of the Jewish nation to the city of Jerusalem.

This video recording is of the live performance at the “Chazzanus & Classics” concert at Peter Norton Symphony Space in NYC in March of 2024. The concert benefiting Misaskim snd Yedid was produced by Yochi Briskman, conducted by Ofir Sobol, and featured Cantor Nissim Saal, with Cantors Moti Boyer and Zevi Muller.

Credits:

Composed by: Betzalel Odesser/Moshe Koussevitzky

Arranged and Conducted by: Ofir Sobol

Production by: Yochi Briskman

Audio mixed by: Chaim Gottesman

Video filmed by: Motty Engel

Video edited by: Contrast Studios