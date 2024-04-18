Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Tsunami Alert After Volcano In Indonesia Has Several Big Eruptions, Sparks Evacuations


Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami alert Wednesday after eruptions at Ruang mountain sent ash thousands of feet high. Officials ordered more than 11,000 people to leave the area.

The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had at least five large eruptions in the past 24 hours, Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said. Authorities raised their volcano alert to its highest level.

At least 800 residents left the area earlier Wednesday.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, has 120 active volcanoes. It is prone to volcanic activity because it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.

Authorities urged tourists and others to stay at least 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the 725-meter (2,378 foot) Ruang volcano.

Officials worry that part of the volcano could collapse into the sea and cause a tsunami as in a 1871 eruption there.

Tagulandang island to the volcano’s northeast is again at risk, and its residents are among those being told to evacuate.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said residents will be relocated to Manado, the nearest city, on Sulawesi island, a journey of six hours by boat.

In 2018, the eruption of Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java after parts of the mountain fell into the ocean, killing 430 people.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Butcher Of Tehran Warns Of “Massive & Harsh Response” To Israel’s “Tiniest Invasion”

WATCH: “Starving” Civilians Frolic At The Beach In Central Gaza

NO SURPISES: House Dems Refuse to Condemn Burning of American Flag and “Death to America” Chants

“TAKE MATTERS INTO YOUR OWN HANDS!” Senator Cotton Has Advice How To Deal With Pro-Hamas Protestors

IDF Fighter Pilot: “I Downed Iranian Drones And Was Back In My Office By 4 P.M.”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network