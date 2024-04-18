WATCH AND ENJOY! New Single From Yeedle – ‘Motzi Asirim’

In the midst of uncertainty, a melody reemerges. Yeedle, a voice for the hopeful, releases a captivating rendition, the first single off his upcoming album, just in time for Pesach, a time etched in the memory of escaping a crushing captivity. Yeedle’s signature style, blending fresh musical innovation with timeless themes, resonates perfectly with the spirit of liberation and renewal at the heart of the Yom Tov.

Each prayerful note is embedded with an appeal for a lasting unity. The lyrics resonate with a plea to the Almighty, echoing the prayers of countless souls yearning for a way out of their own personal maze, a call that transcends borders and unites hearts in tunnels of despair. This poignant song serves as a beacon for the hostages lost in a maze of captivity, those still trapped within a labyrinth of fear.

As we approach Pesach, a celebration of liberation, Yeedle’s music becomes an anthem of hope, a powerful reminder that even in the darkest of times, in the deepest maze, freedom, גאולה is always a תפילה away. It is a call for unity, a plea for the walls to crumble, and a testament to the enduring power of hope that binds us all together.

Composer | לחן: Yitzchok Fuchs

Producer | הפקה: Yeedle Werdyger

Art Concept | קונספט אמנותי: Moishy Roth

Music Production | Arrangements | עיבוד: Ely Lishinsky

Strings Arrangements | עיבוד מיתרים: Yoeli Dikman

Mixing & Mastering | מיקס ומאסטר: Ely Lishinsky

Recording Musicians | נגנים:

Ely Lishinsky

Avi Singolda

Nitzan Ain Habar

Choir | מקהלה:

מוישי רוט

יונתן בלוי

אביגדור רוט

יוסי וינברגר

נפתלי לנדסמן

יומי הס

זבי פריד

דובי טסלר

שעיה ווייס

יואלי ווייס

Cover Art | עיצוב עטיפה: Ely Kaufman

Video Art | קליפ מילים: SHOT

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)