Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Town of Ramapo Introduces Fourth Chametz Burning Location in Suffern Airmont for Erev Pesach


The Town of Ramapo has announced the addition of a new Chametz burning site to be operational this Erev Pesach in the Suffern Airmont area. The newly designated site is located at Clark Park, 59 Campbell Avenue, Airmont, NY 10901, and will begin operations on Monday, Erev Pesach, from 6:00 AM.

This new location joins the existing three sites provided by the town for Seraifas Chametz, which includes the Monsey Park and Ride at the intersection of Route 59 and Saddle River Rd, Manny Walder Park (Viola) at 148 W Maple Ave, Monsey, NY 10952, and New York Clover Stadium at 1 Phil Tisi Way, Pomona, NY 10970.

The introduction of an additional site is part of the town’s efforts to accommodate the growing needs of the community during the Pesach season. The town extends its wishes for a joyous and meaningful Passover to all residents and their families.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Shooting, Stabbing Attack [Dramatic Video]

WATCH: Hillary Clinton Says “What Trump Really Wants” Is To “Kill His Opposition”

Abbas Considers Severing Ties with U.S. After UN Membership Veto

House Passes $17 Billion In Military Aid For Israel

United States To Impose Sanctions On IDF’s Chareidi “Netzach Yehuda” Battalion

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network