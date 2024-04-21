Town of Ramapo Introduces Fourth Chametz Burning Location in Suffern Airmont for Erev Pesach

The Town of Ramapo has announced the addition of a new Chametz burning site to be operational this Erev Pesach in the Suffern Airmont area. The newly designated site is located at Clark Park, 59 Campbell Avenue, Airmont, NY 10901, and will begin operations on Monday, Erev Pesach, from 6:00 AM.

This new location joins the existing three sites provided by the town for Seraifas Chametz, which includes the Monsey Park and Ride at the intersection of Route 59 and Saddle River Rd, Manny Walder Park (Viola) at 148 W Maple Ave, Monsey, NY 10952, and New York Clover Stadium at 1 Phil Tisi Way, Pomona, NY 10970.

The introduction of an additional site is part of the town’s efforts to accommodate the growing needs of the community during the Pesach season. The town extends its wishes for a joyous and meaningful Passover to all residents and their families.