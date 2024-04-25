Poll Reveals 85% of New Yorkers Struggle with Soaring Grocery Costs

A recent poll has highlighted a significant concern among New Yorkers, with 85% reporting that grocery prices are escalating faster than their incomes. Conducted by No Kid Hungry New York, the survey reveals nearly half of the respondents are finding it increasingly difficult to afford food amid a growing grocery affordability crisis.

The poll, released on Tuesday, indicates that 47% of New Yorkers are facing considerable challenges in managing food costs. In response, many have adjusted their shopping behaviors; 51% have opted for less convenient but cheaper stores, and 26% are investing more time in searching for coupons and discounts to manage expenses.

Furthermore, dietary changes are evident, with over half of those surveyed buying less protein or none at all, and nearly half reducing or eliminating fresh produce purchases. Instead, many are turning to inexpensive “fillers” like rice to extend meals.

The financial strain is also affecting mental health, with 58% of adults in the state feeling more stressed about providing nutritious meals for their families compared to last year. The steep price increases—25% for essentials like cereals, baked goods, and proteins, and 16% for fruits and vegetables—are particularly burdensome for larger families and those in rural areas, where 87% of parents report their incomes cannot keep pace with rising grocery costs.

