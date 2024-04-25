NYPD Says It’s On High Alert As Anti-Israel Protests Continue At Columbia University

Top officials from the NYPD have confirmed that they are in “standby mode” as they work to ensure the safety of Columbia University students amidst ongoing anti-Israel protests on campus.

In an interview on “The Story,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell and Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry emphasized the department’s commitment to protecting students while respecting the First Amendment rights of demonstrators. However, they drew a clear line, stating that protesters would not be allowed to take over city streets, referencing the 2020 “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” (CHAZ) in Seattle.

“We will not have any Seattle-type encampments on the streets of New York City,” Chell asserted. “I can guarantee you that would end rather quickly.”

The officials also condemned the language used by protesters, who compared police officers to the KKK. Chell described the comments as “reprehensible” and “disgusting.” Daughtry noted that if his officers spoke in a similar manner, they would face disciplinary action.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)