WATCH: CNN Reporter Cuts Report Short After Being Surrounded By Menacing Hamas Protestors

CNN National Correspondent Nick Watt was forced to cut his live report short on Wednesday after being surrounded by anti-Israel protesters at the University of Southern California (USC). The atmosphere turned “unpleasant” as protesters attempted to “intimidate” Watt and his news crew, CNN reported.

As Watt tried to continue his report, a protester wearing a face covering interrupted the shot, prompting Watt to say, “Show your face. Show your face. Show your face. Why are you scared to show your face?”

Despite the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) being called to the scene, the situation escalated, with protesters shouting and attempting to wave a Palestinian flag in front of the camera. Watt appeared flustered, saying, “Anyway, I think we should probably go because it’s getting a little nasty here… More than 50 people arrested. You know, back to you guys, we need to go.”

The camera quickly returned to the CNN studio, where anchor Laura Coates expressed concern for Watt’s safety, saying, “I could hear the commotion, Nick. Please stay safe.”

USC has announced that its campus will remain closed “until further notice” following the large anti-Israel protest that resulted in 93 arrests.

The protest, which lasted for several hours, saw clashes between demonstrators, campus police, and the LAPD. The arrested individuals were taken into custody for trespassing, with the LAPDstating that they will undergo a “lengthy” booking process. It is unclear whether they will be cited or face further charges.

One protester was also arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, although details of the incident and the nature of the weapon were not disclosed. The arrest led to the dispersal of the remaining protesters in the area.

According to the LAPD, no injuries were reported among protesters or officers during the demonstration. The university announced the end of the protest at 11:58 p.m. and confirmed that the campus would remain closed until further notice.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)