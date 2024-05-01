JUNE 30TH: MTA Sets Official Date For Manhattan’s Congestion Pricing To Go Into Effect

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced that its congestion pricing plan for Manhattan will take effect on June 30, despite ongoing legal and political disputes. The plan aims to alleviate some of the nation’s worst traffic congestion by charging drivers a fee to enter a designated congestion zone in Manhattan.

According to MTA Chair Janno Lieber, “New Yorkers are ready for the benefits of congestion pricing – less traffic, cleaner air, safer streets, and better transit.” The plan has been five years in the making, with extensive analysis and public outreach.

Here’s how it will work:

– Passenger cars will be charged $15 per day to enter the congestion zone below 61st Street in Manhattan during peak hours, and $3.75 overnight.

– Trucks will pay $24 or $36 depending on their size during peak hours, and $6 or $8 overnight.

– Taxi fares will increase by $1.25, while rideshares like Uber and Lyft will increase by $2.50.

– The FDR Drive and West Side Highway are exempt from the plan.

– Low-income vehicles enrolled in the Low-Income Discount Plan will receive a 50% discount after their first 10 trips in a calendar month.

The plan is expected to raise $1 billion annually for the MTA’s capital budget, with 80% going towards improving and modernizing New York City subways and buses, and 10% each towards Long Island Railroad and Metro-North Railroad.

Despite the launch date being set, the plan still faces legal challenges from small business owners and the State of New Jersey. However, the MTA is confident that the plan will help reduce traffic congestion, which has reached historic levels in New York City. In 2023, the city saw the highest annual traffic volume in 87 years, with over 700,000 vehicles entering the congestion zone daily. The new toll is expected to reduce this number by 100,000 vehicles per day.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)