OLD & FRAIL: Biden Aides Surrounding President On White House Lawn To Hide His Shuffling Feet

President Joe Biden’s team has begun having aides walk alongside him across the South Lawn when departing from and returning to the White House, reportedly to minimize public attention on his “halting and stiff gait.” According to a Friday report by Axios, this new arrangement aims to draw less attention to the 81-year-old president’s walking style, which has raised concerns among some of his advisers.

Previously, Biden would typically walk alone across the South Lawn to board Marine One, the presidential helicopter. However, since mid-April, he has been accompanied by staffers or lawmakers in 9 out of 10 instances, obscuring him from camera view. White House spokesman Andrew Bates downplayed the change, stating that Biden remains “fully visible except for a few seconds” during his walks.

Despite this, some of Biden’s advisers have expressed concerns that videos showcasing his awkward walking style may reinforce public perceptions about his age and ability to serve another four years as president. In February, Biden’s doctor attributed his stiff gait and occasional halting to “significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis, and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet.”

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that 73% of registered voters believe Biden is “too old to be an effective president,” compared to 42% who say the same about presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)