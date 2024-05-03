HILARIOUS: Reporter Completely Befuddled By Chabad “Moshiach” Flag Flying At UCLA Protest

A unexpected symbol of Jewish identity caught the attention of many during clashes between anti-Israel protesters and pro-Israel counter-protesters at UCLA on Tuesday night. Amidst the familiar flags of Israel and Palestine, a bright yellow “Moshiach” flag often waved by Chabad “Mishichistim” stood out.

A CBS News reporter covering the event was clearly puzzled by the flag, admitting, “The first I’ve seen of this, I’ve never seen this flag before, or this logo. I don’t know if that’s what this group is. We’ve been trying to get a clear view of what that says.”

The reporter’s unfamiliarity with the flag surprised many on social media, as Chabad members proudly fly it worldwide, including across the US. The viral video sparked a mix of amusement and curiosity, with some commenting, “You’d think a news reporter would know this flag!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)