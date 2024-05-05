Trump Compares Biden To Nazis: “They’re Running A Gestapo Administration”

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sparked controversy at a Republican National Committee donor retreat in Florida on Saturday, likening the Biden administration to the Nazi regime.

According to a recording obtained by The New York Times, Trump told donors at his Mar-a-Lago club, “These people are running a Gestapo administration… And it’s the only thing they have. And it’s the only way they’re going to win, in their opinion, and it’s actually killing them. But it doesn’t bother me.”

This is not the first time Trump has made headlines with Nazi-related comments. According to his former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Trump praised Adolph Hitler, saying that he “did some good things.” He also claimed that Trump envied the loyalty of the Nazi leader’s generals.

Trump’s remarks come as he campaigns to retake the White House from President Joe Biden in the November elections. However, his political aspirations are being overshadowed by multiple criminal indictments, which he blames on President Joe Biden and other Democrats’ targeting of him.

Trump is facing charges in New York for falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to a woman in the days before the 2016 election, in Washington for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results, and in Florida for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving office.

