HY”D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed In Hamas Rocket Attack, 11 Others Injured

The IDF says that three soldiers were killed in the rocket attacks claimed by Hamas earlier today, fired from Rafah targeting a staging ground near Kerem Shalom.

They have been identified as:

Staff Sgt. Ruben Marc Mordechai Assouline HY”D, 19 of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Ra’anana.

Staff Sgt. Ido Testa HY”D, 19, of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Jerusalem.

Staff Sgt. Tal Shavit HY”D, 21, of the Nahal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, from Kfar Giladi.

Another 11 soldiers were wounded in the rocket attack, two in serious condition.

Their deaths increased the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 611.

