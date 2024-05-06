GOLDEN AGE OVER? New Antisemitism Report Raises Worries For Jewish Life In Western Countries

A new report released by Tel Aviv University and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has revealed a staggering increase in antisemitic incidents in France, with a near-quadrupling of incidents in 2023 compared to the previous year. The report, which warned of a growing threat to Jewish life in the West, showed that France experienced the highest increase in recorded antisemitic incidents of any country with reliable statistics.

The report found that 1,676 antisemitic incidents occurred in France in 2023, up from 436 in 2022. A significant proportion of these incidents (74%) occurred after October 7.

The United States also saw a significant increase in antisemitic incidents, with a total of 7,523 incidents reported in 2023, up from 3,697 in 2022. The ADL highlighted the rise of antisemitism on US campuses as a particular concern, with 913 incidents reported in 2023, accounting for 12% of the total incidents in the country.

Other countries also experienced increases in antisemitic incidents, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy.

“For those whose views serve an anti-Jewish and anti-Zionist ideological and instrumentalist purpose, October 7 was a golden opportunity to advance further their hateful and racist fringe perspectives into mainstream conservative discourse, using it to attack rivals, mobilize supporters and attract new followers,” wrote the authors of the report, titled “Antisemitism Worldwide Report for 2023.”

The report’s authors warned that current trends could threaten the ability of Jewish communities to lead normal lives in the West, citing the rise of anti-Jewish and anti-Zionist rhetoric and violence.

“The year is not 1938, not even 1933,” Prof. Uriya Shavit, head of The Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry and the Irwin Cotler Institute, wrote in a press release. “Yet if current trends continue, the curtain will descend on the ability to lead Jewish lives in the West – to wear a Star of David, attend synagogues and community centers, send kids to Jewish schools, frequent a Jewish club on campus, or speak Hebrew.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)