CIVIL WAR 2.0: 41% Of Americans Believe US Is On The Brink Of Another Civil War

A stunning new poll released by Rasmussen Reports has found that over 40% of Americans believe the United States is on the brink of another civil war, with 41% of likely voters thinking it’s on the horizon and 16% believing it’s very likely to occur within the next five years.

The national telephone and online survey of 1,105 voters revealed a stark partisan divide, with 37% of voters believing a civil war is more likely if Joe Biden is re-elected, compared to 25% who think it’s more likely under Donald Trump. Additionally, 54% of Republican voters are concerned about the prospect of a civil war by 2029.

The poll also found that women, younger adults, and non-white Americans are more likely to believe a civil war could erupt within five years. This comes as support for secession is growing in some states, with 36% of Alaskans, 31% of Texans, 29% of Californians, and 28% of New Yorkers wanting to leave the USA, according to a YouGov survey.

Rasmussen Reports noted that “the possibility that America could face another civil war soon is not too far-fetched for a lot of voters.” The findings suggest a deeply divided nation, with a significant portion of Americans fearing for the country’s stability and unity. As political tensions continue to escalate, it remains to be seen how this growing sense of unease will shape the nation’s future.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)