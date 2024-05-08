Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

US Service Member Shot And Killed By Florida Police Identified By The Air Force


The U.S. Air Force said an airman based at the Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, was shot and killed Friday during an incident involving a sheriff’s deputy.

Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, died at his off-base residence, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement released Monday.

A deputy responding to the call of a disturbance in progress “reacted in self defense after he encountered a 23-year old man armed with a gun,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Friday.

Fortson was taken to the hospital where he died, officials said.

Fortson was assigned to the 4th Special Operations Squadron as a special missions aviator, where one of his roles as a member of the squadron’s AC-130J Ghostrider aircrew was to load the gunship’s 30mm and 105mm cannons during missions.

In a statement, the Air Force’s 1st Special Operations Wing said its priorities are “providing casualty affairs service to the family, supporting the squadron during this tragic time, and ensuring resources are available for all who are impacted.”

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CRYBABIES: Hunger-Striking Princeton Protestors Moan That Nobody Is Monitoring Their Health [SEE THE VIDEOS]

3 DAYS AFTER 4 SOLDIERS KILLED: Biden Forces Israel To Reopen Kerem Shalom Crossing

US CONFIRMS: Biden Admin Paused Arms Sales To Israel, Hid It From Congress

HY”D: Lior Rudaeff Confirmed Killed On October 7, Body Being Held By Hamas In Gaza

GROUNDBREAKING: Roshei Yeshiva Unveil New Steps Being Taken to Address Shidduch Crisis

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network