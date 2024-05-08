H’YD: Border Police Officer Succumbs To Wounds Incurred In 13-Hr. Shootout

Border Police officer Yitav Lev Halevi, H’yd, who was critically wounded in a counterterrorism operation on Shabbos succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

He was wounded in a 13-hour gun battle in an operation near Tulkarm during which five terrorists involved in the murder of Elchanan Klein, H’yd, were killed.

He was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah, where doctors fought for his life for four days.

The niftar is the son of former Jerusalem District chief Deputy Commissioner (ret.) Yoram Halevi.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)