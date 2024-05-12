“FINANCIERS OF CHAOS:” Trump Calls on Biden and DNC to Return Donations from “Antisemites” Backing Campus Protests

Former President Donald Trump urged President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to return donations from the “antisemites” and “financiers of chaos” supporting and funding anti-Israel protests on college campuses. Trump made the demand during a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday.

According to research by NGO Monitor and other organizations, prominent donors to Biden and the DNC, such as George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Tides Center, have also funded groups involved in pro-Palestinian campus protests. Trump emphasized that these donors have “raised plenty of money” and called on Biden and the DNC to “return the donations” from these individuals and organizations.

Trump also vowed to take action against “violent radicals” and those promoting “jihadism, anti-Americanism, or antisemitism” on campuses if he becomes president again, stating, “We will immediately deport you. You’ll be out of that school.”

Notably, the Biden administration has not launched an investigation into the reported civil rights abuses and antisemitic attacks against Jewish students and others on campuses related to the protests.

During the rally, Trump also expressed support for Israel’s efforts to combat Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, contrasting with Biden’s recent statement that he would withhold weapons and artillery if Israel invades Rafah, Hamas’ last stronghold.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)