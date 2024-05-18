LA County Board of Supervisors Votes to Provide Legal Aid to Antisemitic Activists Arrested at UCLA

In a move that is nothing less than insane, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has passed a motion to provide defense attorneys and legal resources to pro-Palestinian activists arrested during their illegal and antisemitic encampment at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). The encampment, which began on April 24, saw activists seize the center of campus, assaulting journalists, using antisemitic rhetoric, and denying Jewish students and others access to public areas.

The motion, passed on Tuesday, calls on the public defender’s office to dedicate resources to defending the arrested students and make legal aid and defense services accessible to them. Several UCLA students, including members of the Undergraduate Students Association Council (USAC), spoke during the meeting to advocate for the resolution.

The motion has been criticized for its ridiculous bias, as no similar motion was passed to support the legal defense of pro-Israel vigilantes who were also involved in the clashes. Republican District 5 Supervisor Kathryn Barger was the sole vote against the resolution.

Eyewitness accounts and video footage contradict the activists’ claim to have protested “peacefully.” Activists used force to exclude people from their encampment in a public area of campus, and multiple people were assaulted and physically pushed out of the encampment.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)