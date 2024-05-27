MAILBAG: I’m A Wealthy Man. You Have The Chinuch Financial Crisis All Wrong

Reading your article last week regarding schools struggling to pay their bills, I was struck by several thoughts that I think are important to be shared.

To preface: I am someone who has done considerably well in the business world. Hashgacha led me to the right investments at the right time, and b’chasdei hashem I have the ability to retire at a relatively young age. With that in mind, I would obviously like to remain anonymous.

In the comments section on the article I am referencing, many opinions and points were made. Some made sense while others were the talk of fools. Regardless, I believe they all missed the key point, and honestly, so did your article.

As a wealthy man, I have some insider experience that I think could shed some light on this particular situation and in the world of tzedaka in general.

Regarding schools being unable to pay for tuition, there is actually, in my opinion, an obvious culprit that is being ignored. That culprit is just three letters: E.G.O.

Allow me to explain. Just about everyone loves Kavod. It’s a sad reality, but it’s undeniably true. Wealthy people are no different, and we therefore have a more difficult time remaining humble. The reason is two-fold: we made lots of money, so we must be more intelligent/savvy than everyone around us. And two, more importantly, we live in an incredibly materialistic world, where there are actual discussions about other people’s wealth – as if tabloiding rich people’s lives is somehow a worthwhile endeavor.

Many wealthy people are morally strong and remain objective and clear-headed about their wealth and their relationship to their assets. But most aren’t. (I hope I can consider myself to be in the former camp, but I can’t say so for certain.) Because of this, when mosdos and organizations lavish them with praise and honorifics, they are more likely to give a larger chunk of their tzedaka funds to them.

In recent years, this has become an obvious trend. Wealthy people are “bribed” by large mosdos and made to feel like they are part of some exclusive club; they are wined and dined and brought on luxury vacations and getaways. All the kavod and gifts coming their way are, of course, superficial. All the mosad or organization wants is their money, and they are smart enough to appeal to the gvir’s ego.

Unfortunately, the people hurt in all this are the small mosdos and organizations. They don’t have the resources necessary to stroke the egos of gvirim; all they have is a worthy cause to sell. Nowadays, that’s not enough.

The YWN article noted that many investments have not been doing well recently. It’s true, but that’s not the cause of the crisis. It’s all about ego. Every wealthy person wants to feel special, and the mosdos that are able to do so get a bigger chunk of the pie, leaving smaller mosdos without whom to turn to.

Yes, there are other many facets to the current predicament, but in my view, this is the primary problem that must be rectified if we want it to actually be resolved.

Anonymous

