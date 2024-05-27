What Did HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal Say About The Chareidi Draft Law?

Kikar H’Shabbat on Monday revealed a recording of the Mashgiach, HaGaon HaRav Don Segal, speaking about the Chareidi draft crisis.
In the recording, someone poses a question to the Mashgiach:
“HaMashgiach, I’m close with the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Tzadka, and he’s in great tza’ar that not enough emphasis is being placed on the fact that even weak yeshivah bochurim cannot be drafted to the army. They’re trying to reach severe compromises on the issue. Is there a heter for a bochur who isn’t learning to go to the army?”
HaMashgiach: “Chas V’shalom. I thought that was clear.”
A source told Kikar: “It has to be understood that this would mamash be a gezeirah. There are thousands of bochurim who may be weak and go to yeshivos designed for weak bochurim but later they’re mechazeik, they get married and establish true homes of Torah – many of them even continue learning in kollel.”
“There is no justification to send them to the army – where they’ll definitely veer off the path of Torah. This would lead to the destruction of the Olam HaYeshivos – no Gadol Yisrael ever provided a heter for such a thing.”
Only Dati Leumi gadol biyisroel would permit such a thing
Milchemet mitzvah rigggghhht
@lbj – Dati Leumi Gedolim actually send the all – including the strong Bachurim – to the army with the attitude that what they’re doing is a tremendous Mitzva – they have the zechus to protect Klal Yisrael in Eretz Yisrael. After the army, the Hesder Bachurim return to Yeshiva for two more years of serious learning.
You may or may not agree with their Shita – but knowing a number of guys who have gone through this Hesder system, I can say that they’re much more knowledgeable and confident from a Hashkafic perspective than most Chareidi Yeshiva guys. The Hesder boys are actually encouraged to ask difficult questions on Hashkafic topics, as opposed to Chareidi Yeshivos where anyone who asks questions like that is considered to be “problematic”.
It’s interesting how the Chareidi world has changed reasons for why they don’t go to the army over the years. Historically, most Chareidim did go to the army, as until 1977, only 800 Chareidim were given deferrals. Then, the reason given for not serving was that “the learning provides spiritual protection – so we’re doing our part”. Now, it’s “We can’t take the risk that even our non-learners will go in, because they may end up non-Chareidi” – in other words, a control issue. Sorry, but the rest of Israel is no longer willing to go for this – especially when the 7 October attack and subsequent war make it clear that what’s needed is more boots on the ground – not more technology. The Chareidi attitude of “Shalom alai nafshi” is just not going to cut it any more.
an Israeli Yid
It does not matter if they are willing to go for it or not, no frum Nachum and kos shekein bachurah ,belongs in the idf or anywhere near it.
If you can’t understand that, than you lack a hergesh for Yiddishkeit
It’s really that simple.
