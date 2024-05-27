What Did HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal Say About The Chareidi Draft Law?

Kikar H’Shabbat on Monday revealed a recording of the Mashgiach, HaGaon HaRav Don Segal, speaking about the Chareidi draft crisis.

In the recording, someone poses a question to the Mashgiach:

“HaMashgiach, I’m close with the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Tzadka, and he’s in great tza’ar that not enough emphasis is being placed on the fact that even weak yeshivah bochurim cannot be drafted to the army. They’re trying to reach severe compromises on the issue. Is there a heter for a bochur who isn’t learning to go to the army?”

HaMashgiach: “Chas V’shalom. I thought that was clear.”

A source told Kikar: “It has to be understood that this would mamash be a gezeirah. There are thousands of bochurim who may be weak and go to yeshivos designed for weak bochurim but later they’re mechazeik, they get married and establish true homes of Torah – many of them even continue learning in kollel.”

“There is no justification to send them to the army – where they’ll definitely veer off the path of Torah. This would lead to the destruction of the Olam HaYeshivos – no Gadol Yisrael ever provided a heter for such a thing.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)