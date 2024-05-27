EXPEL HER FROM CONGRESS: Rashida Tlaib Gives Massive Payments To Consultant With Terror Ties

Rep. Rashida Tlaib has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to a consulting firm led by an anti-Israel activist with ties to Palestinian terrorist factions. Since 2020, Tlaib’s campaign and leadership PAC have paid over $435,000 to Unbought Power, a Florida-based firm operated by Rasha Mubarak, a close ally of Tlaib’s.

Mubarak has held key roles in organizations linked to Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and other terrorist groups.

Mubarak

is president of the advocacy arm of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, which has sponsored the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) National Committee, a coalition that includes Hamas, the PFLP, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad as members.

Tlaib’s campaign and leadership PAC have paid $139,000 to Unbought Power between 2023 and 2024, with $43,000 of that sum being sent to Mubarak’s firm this year.

A joint fundraising committee for members of the Squad, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, and Ilhan Omar, has also paid $86,000 to Unbought Power.

Mubarak has often expressed anti-Israel views, including saying that she is tired of hearing the “lie” that “Israel has the right to defend herself” against terrorism.

Critics have slammed Tlaib’s association with Mubarak and Unbought Power, with one Democratic strategist calling it “disturbing, antisemitic, and anti-American.”

Republicans have also criticized the Biden administration for not doing enough to distance itself from anti-Israel activists defending terrorism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)