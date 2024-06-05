Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

NYPD Preparing To Revoke Trump’s Permit To Carry Firearm


The New York City Police Department is set to revoke former President Donald Trump’s license to carry a firearm, according to a senior police official who spoke with CNN.

Trump’s New York concealed carry license was quietly suspended on April 1, 2023, following his indictment on criminal charges in the state, the official revealed.

On March 31, 2023, two of the three pistols Trump was licensed to carry were handed over to the NYPD. The third firearm listed on his license was legally relocated to Florida, the source added.

Following Trump’s conviction on 34 felonies on May 30, 2024, he could be in violation of various state and federal laws if he still possesses the third gun in Florida.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Tens Of Thousands Mark Yom Yerushalayim With Dancing At Kosel [VIDEOS]

IDF Denies Report It Nixed Shifa Hospital Raid To Save Hostages In Early Days Of War

AWFUL REALITY CHECK: Hostage Confirmed Killed By Hamas Was Filmed Urging 2005 Gaza Withdrawal To Achieve Peace

Columbia University Settles Lawsuit, Agrees To Provide Jewish Student With Safety Escort

11 Injured In Hezbollah Suicide Drone Explosions In Soccer Field In Northern Israel

NYC CONGESTION PRICING ON HOLD: Fears Of Democratic Election Losses

CONFUSION OR REGRET? Biden: “Netanyahu Is Not Putting Politics Above Ending War”

UNEQUIVOCAL: 100+ Rabbanim Sign Letter Condemning Illegitimate Hatzolah Group, Backing Hatzolah of Central Jersey

Biden: Netanyahu Is “Prepared To Do About Anything To Get The Hostages Back”

House Passes Proposal Sanctioning International Criminal Court After It Sought Netanyahu Arrest Warrant

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network