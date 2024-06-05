NYPD Preparing To Revoke Trump’s Permit To Carry Firearm

The New York City Police Department is set to revoke former President Donald Trump’s license to carry a firearm, according to a senior police official who spoke with CNN.

Trump’s New York concealed carry license was quietly suspended on April 1, 2023, following his indictment on criminal charges in the state, the official revealed.

On March 31, 2023, two of the three pistols Trump was licensed to carry were handed over to the NYPD. The third firearm listed on his license was legally relocated to Florida, the source added.

Following Trump’s conviction on 34 felonies on May 30, 2024, he could be in violation of various state and federal laws if he still possesses the third gun in Florida.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)