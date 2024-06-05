Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Tens Of Thousands Mark Yom Yerushalayim With Dancing At Kosel [VIDEOS]


Tens of thousands celebrated Yom Yerushalyim on Wednesday, marking the 57th Jerusalem Day – the liberation of the Holy City from Jordanian occupation during the June 1967 Six Day War.

Thousands upon thousands of flag-waving Israelis marched through Jerusalem on Wednesday, which included passing through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City – under heavy Israeli security.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said the march sent a message to Hamas.

“We are delivering a message from here to Hamas: Jerusalem is ours. Sha’ar Shechem is ours,” he told marchers at the start of the rally. “And with Hashem’s help total victory is ours,” Ben-Gvir said, referring to the war in Gaza, which he has demanded that Israel continue until Hamas is defeated.

At the insistence of Ben-Gvir, who oversees the police, the march is following its traditional route, entering the Muslim Quarter of the Old City through Sha’ar Shechem and ending at the Kosel.

In the video below, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is seen playing drums today at a Yom Yerushalyim event:

