Thousands Gather In Crown Heights For Levaya Of Renowned Chabad Shliach Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky Z”L [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Thousands gathered at Chabad World Headquarters in Crown Heights on Wednesday to pay give Kavod Acharon to Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky z”l, a beloved and key figure in the Chabad movement and global Jewish community. Tens of thousands more joined via live broadcast to honor the life and legacy of Rabbi Kotlarsky, who was niftar on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Rabbi Kotlarsky was a pioneer of Jewish life around the globe, serving as the Vice Chairman of Merkos L’inyonei Chinuch (Chabad’s Outreach Division) and Chairman of the International Conference of Shluchim. For over 50 years, he worked tirelessly to expand the Chabad network, which now includes nearly 6,000 centers in over 110 countries.

The levaya passed by Rabbi Kotlarsky’s home on Crown Street in Crown Heights, proceeded to the Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, and concluded at the Old Montefiore Cemetery in Cambria Heights, Queens, where he was laid to his eternal rest near the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

During the levaya, Rabbi Kotlarsky’s eldest son-in-law, Rabbi Zalman Wolowik, read a farewell letter written by niftar in his final days. The letter addressed the Shluchim he loved so dearly, urging them to continue their vital work. He requested that his son, Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, assume his responsibilities, ensuring the continuation of his efforts.

Rabbi Kotlarsky is survived by his wife, Mrs. Rivka Kotlarsky, their nine children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews. He was known for his boundless energy and dedication, and his work continued even amidst health challenges, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s vision of fostering Jewish identity and community worldwide.

Rabbi Kotlarsky’s initiatives included the Roving Rabbis initiative, Chabad on Campus International, CTeen International, Chabad Young Professionals, and the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute, all of which have significantly impacted Jewish education and outreach globally.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

