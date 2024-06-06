Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

SHOMER YISHMOEL: Trump Rips Chuck Schumer As Having “Become Like A Palestinian”


Donald Trump took a swing at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, saying he has “become like a Palestinian” during a discussion about Israel with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

In the interview, Trump insisted that Israel must be allowed to wipe out Hamas – quickly. “They have to finish the job. Israel has to finish that job. They have to finish it quickly, strongly, and they have to get back to life again because it’s taking too long. They have to finish the job.”

He also compared people who deny that atrocities occurred on October 7 to Holocaust deniers.

“You watch these people on television and they’re now just like you have Holocaust deniers also. They say the Holocaust never – it’s the exact same people. They’re saying it never happened.”

Trump went on to say that Israel no longer has the same level of support it once had, citing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Representative Rashida Tlaib as examples. “Israel was the most powerful lobby in the country 15 years ago. Today, between Tlaib and AOC and all of these people, what they’re doing, Israel, they don’t have the backing that they once had.”

Hannity replied, “You’ll give it to them.”

Trump insisted, “I’m good. I’m good. But they don’t have the backing. Even Schumer, he’s become like a Palestinian. Chuck Schumer, Jewish, always strong for Israel, he’s become like a Palestinian.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Thousands Gather In Crown Heights For Levaya Of Renowned Chabad Shliach Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky Z”L [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

SERIOUS INCIDENT: 4 Heavily Armed Terrorists Try To Infiltrate Israel’s Southern Border, 1 Soldier Killed

H’YD: IDF Reservist, Father Of 4, Killed In Hezbollah Attack, 9 Soldiers Injured

NORTHERN FIRES: Twice The Damage Of The 2nd Lebanon War

MAILBAG: Dear YWN, Your Articles Are Rubbish And Accomplish Nothing Good

Lieberman: “We’re On The Way To A Holocaust”

Wall Street Journal: “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping”

GOTTA KEEP HAMAS HAPPY: Democrats Planning “Large” Boycott Of Netanyahu’s Address To Congress

Tens Of Thousands Mark Yom Yerushalayim With Dancing At Kosel [VIDEOS]

IDF Denies Report It Nixed Shifa Hospital Raid To Save Hostages In Early Days Of War

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network