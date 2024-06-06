SHOMER YISHMOEL: Trump Rips Chuck Schumer As Having “Become Like A Palestinian”

Donald Trump took a swing at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, saying he has “become like a Palestinian” during a discussion about Israel with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

In the interview, Trump insisted that Israel must be allowed to wipe out Hamas – quickly. “They have to finish the job. Israel has to finish that job. They have to finish it quickly, strongly, and they have to get back to life again because it’s taking too long. They have to finish the job.”

He also compared people who deny that atrocities occurred on October 7 to Holocaust deniers.

“You watch these people on television and they’re now just like you have Holocaust deniers also. They say the Holocaust never – it’s the exact same people. They’re saying it never happened.”

Trump went on to say that Israel no longer has the same level of support it once had, citing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Representative Rashida Tlaib as examples. “Israel was the most powerful lobby in the country 15 years ago. Today, between Tlaib and AOC and all of these people, what they’re doing, Israel, they don’t have the backing that they once had.”

Hannity replied, “You’ll give it to them.”

Trump insisted, “I’m good. I’m good. But they don’t have the backing. Even Schumer, he’s become like a Palestinian. Chuck Schumer, Jewish, always strong for Israel, he’s become like a Palestinian.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)