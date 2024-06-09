Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

White House Won’t Say If Biden Will Meet With Netanyahu When He Addresses Congress


The White House has declined to say whether President Joe Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during his upcoming visit to Washington next month. Netanyahu is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress on July 24.

“I don’t have anything to announce today,” said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “He’s coming to address the Congress. The president talks to him all the time.”

Despite Biden’s support for Israel in its war with Hamas in Gaza, tensions have arisen between the two men over Israel’s conduct in the war. Biden, who is running for reelection in November, has faced criticism from his left-leaning political base over his support for Israel.

Sullivan said he hopes that a ceasefire and hostage deal will be in place by the time Netanyahu visits Washington, emphasizing that Hamas must simply agree to the proposal on the table. Biden, who returns to the United States from France later today, has welcomed the rescue of four hostages held by Hamas and vowed to continue working towards the release of all hostages and a ceasefire.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“KILL ANOTHER ZIONIST NOW”: Pro-Hamas Protesters Call For Genocide After IDF Rescues Hostages

The IDF Needs Chareidim? Think Again: 4,000 Chareidim Tried To Enlist

“INNOCENT CIVILIANS:” Was Noa Argamani Held In Home Of MD & His Journalist Son?

Rescued Hostages Noa Argamani And Almog Meir Jan Share Harrowing Details Of Captivity in Gaza

MORE DETAILS: One Of The Most Complex & Daring Ops In IDF History

CRY MORE: Egypt, Jordan Furious Over IDF’s Hostage Rescue Mission, Call For International Intervention

Hamas Claims 200+ “Civilians” Killed In Daring IDF Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages

“גיבור ישראל:” Fallen Officer Also Saved Countless Lives On Oct. 7th

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 Hostages Rescued Alive In Dramatic Op In Broad Daylight

THE BAD IDEA IS BACK! US Central Command Reestablishes Temporary Pier For Gaza Aid Deliveries

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network