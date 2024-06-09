Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera For 45 Days, Citing “Actual Harm” To National Security


Israel’s Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has extended the ban on Al Jazeera’s broadcast in Israel and access to its website for an additional 45 days, citing “actual harm” to national security. The decision was unanimously approved by the cabinet, following updated position papers from security agencies that deemed the channel’s broadcasts a significant threat.

According to Karhi, “the broadcasts of the channel constitute actual harm to state security,” a sentiment echoed by a recent court ruling that found “no room for doubt” that Al Jazeera content serves Hamas’s goals and harms national security.

The ban is based on a temporary law passed in April, allowing the government to shut down foreign news outlets deemed harmful to national security for 45-day periods. The law can be renewed until July 31, after which it would need to be extended to continue the ban.

The High Court of Justice is currently reviewing a petition against the law, arguing that it violates freedom of expression and press principles. The government has been ordered to respond by August 8, or indicate if it will not extend the law.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“KILL ANOTHER ZIONIST NOW”: Pro-Hamas Protesters Call For Genocide After IDF Rescues Hostages

The IDF Needs Chareidim? Think Again: 4,000 Chareidim Tried To Enlist

“INNOCENT CIVILIANS:” Was Noa Argamani Held In Home Of MD & His Journalist Son?

Rescued Hostages Noa Argamani And Almog Meir Jan Share Harrowing Details Of Captivity in Gaza

MORE DETAILS: One Of The Most Complex & Daring Ops In IDF History

CRY MORE: Egypt, Jordan Furious Over IDF’s Hostage Rescue Mission, Call For International Intervention

Hamas Claims 200+ “Civilians” Killed In Daring IDF Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages

“גיבור ישראל:” Fallen Officer Also Saved Countless Lives On Oct. 7th

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 Hostages Rescued Alive In Dramatic Op In Broad Daylight

THE BAD IDEA IS BACK! US Central Command Reestablishes Temporary Pier For Gaza Aid Deliveries

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network