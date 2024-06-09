Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera For 45 Days, Citing “Actual Harm” To National Security

Israel’s Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has extended the ban on Al Jazeera’s broadcast in Israel and access to its website for an additional 45 days, citing “actual harm” to national security. The decision was unanimously approved by the cabinet, following updated position papers from security agencies that deemed the channel’s broadcasts a significant threat.

According to Karhi, “the broadcasts of the channel constitute actual harm to state security,” a sentiment echoed by a recent court ruling that found “no room for doubt” that Al Jazeera content serves Hamas’s goals and harms national security.

The ban is based on a temporary law passed in April, allowing the government to shut down foreign news outlets deemed harmful to national security for 45-day periods. The law can be renewed until July 31, after which it would need to be extended to continue the ban.

The High Court of Justice is currently reviewing a petition against the law, arguing that it violates freedom of expression and press principles. The government has been ordered to respond by August 8, or indicate if it will not extend the law.

