Adirei Hatorah Holds Gala Event For Community Reps and Ambassadors [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Adirei Hatorah hosted a event welcoming representatives and ambassadors from nearly 350 shuls spanning Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River, Manchester, Brick, and Howell.

The triumphant launch of the Ma’amad ticket sales, uniting the entire community, owes its success to the unwavering dedication of these shul representatives and ambassadors.

The Rosh Hayeshiva, Horav Malkiel Kotler Shlita, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of dedicating time to an event that will bring Kavod Hatorah. Horav Uren Reich Shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Ohr Zecharya, addressed the crowd.

Attendees discussed ideas how to make the third event exciting and successful.

The upcoming Ma’amad is scheduled for June 16th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The collective dedication of the reps led to the rapid sell-out of shul tickets, surpassing expectations by five days.

Limited tickets are still available at: adireihatorah.com/tickets